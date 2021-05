Today’s Headlines

Car-Free JFK Fight Continues, Despite Data (SFChron)

Demonstrators Demand Great Walkway Stay For People (CBSLocal)

Push Back Continues Against Slow Streets (SFExaminer)

More on Muni’s Return (NBCBayArea, CBSLocal)

But no Cable Cars Yet (USAToday)

Berkeley’s Plans to Make Cal and Dwight Safer (Berkeleyside)

Newsom Promises Funds for Cal Bullet Train (KTLA5)

Plans for State Budget Surplus (MarinIJ)

Plans for Potrero Bus Yard (BizTimes)

Waymo, Cruise Want to Charge for Driverless Car Rides (AutoBlog)

Tesla Autopilot Implicated in Death (CBSLocal)

Commentary: Giant Electric SUVs? (SFChron)

