Today’s Headlines
- Is it Time for Fare-Free Transit? (NextCity)
- Crime, Harassment Threaten Transit Recovery (Bloomberg)
- Attempts to Cut S.F. Red Tape Unravel (SFChron)
- How Long Will Physical Distancing Continue (SFChron)
- Salesforce Tower Reopens to Employees (Hoodline)
- While Another Tech Company Subleases Office Space (SFGate)
- S.F. to Deploy More Ambassadors, Police, to Mid-Market and Tenderloin (SFChron)
- Plan to Reduce Homelessness by 90 Percent (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
- San Francisco vs. Austin (SFChron)
- Commentary: Uber/Lyft Have a Pollution Problem (SFChron)
