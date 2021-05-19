Today’s Headlines

  • Is it Time for Fare-Free Transit? (NextCity)
  • Crime, Harassment Threaten Transit Recovery (Bloomberg)
  • Attempts to Cut S.F. Red Tape Unravel (SFChron)
  • How Long Will Physical Distancing Continue (SFChron)
  • Salesforce Tower Reopens to Employees (Hoodline)
  • While Another Tech Company Subleases Office Space (SFGate)
  • S.F. to Deploy More Ambassadors, Police, to Mid-Market and Tenderloin (SFChron)
  • Plan to Reduce Homelessness by 90 Percent (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
  • San Francisco vs. Austin (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Uber/Lyft Have a Pollution Problem (SFChron)

