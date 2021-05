Today’s Headlines

Lawmakers Kill Speed Camera Bill (EastBayTimes)

BART’s Extension is Too Deep (EastBayTimes)

Bike to Wherever Day (KPVI)

Larkspur Joins SMART Electric Bike Share Pilot (MarinIJ)

Vallejo Mare Island Transbay Ferry Service to Resume (NorthBayBizJournal)

More Roundabouts Coming (EastBayTimes)

New Bike/Ped Bridge Opens in Danville (CBSLocal)

First to Live in the Presidio (SFGate)

Bay Area Leads in Vaccinations (SFChron)

Commentary: State’s Housing Crisis Continues (SFChron)

Commentary: If the A’s Leave, They Still Own the Coliseum (EastBayTimes)

