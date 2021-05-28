Today’s Headlines

  • City Gives Up on Geary BRT (SFWeekly)
  • More on VTA Shooting (ABCNewsNYTimes)
  • Baseball Players Take BART (SFChron)
  • More on Failure of Speed Camera Bill (SFExaminer)
  • Removing Highways and Fixing American Cities (NYTimes)
  • Wave of Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Good News for Bay Area Parks (SFExaminer)
  • Dolores Park Playground to Close (MissionLocal)
  • Future of Historic Martinez Train Station (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Congress Should Invest More in Transit (Hill)
  • Commentary: VTA Shooting and Data on Gun Massacres (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will not publish on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31