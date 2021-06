Today’s Headlines

AC Transit Latest to Relax Social Distancing Requirements (CBSLocal)

Return of VTA Rail Will Take Weeks or Months (EastBayTimes)

More on Response to VTA Shooting (NYTimes)

BART Station Agent Assaulted (EastBayTimes)

Lyft’s Post-Pandemic E-Bike (Bloomberg)

Berkeley Parents Ask for Safer Streets (Berkeleyside)

House Wasn’t Painted a Bright Color, Came out of Nowhere (MercNews)

Mayor Breed’s Budget Proposal (SFExaminer)

Oakland Ordinance Aims to Increase ‘Affordable’ Housing (CBSLocal)

Is Pandemic’s Impact on Rents Waning? (SFChron)

Condo Bargain Hunters: You’re too Late (SFExaminer)

Cartoon: SMART Train Perks (MarinIJ)

