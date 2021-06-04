Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Electrification Delayed (MercNews, DailyJournal)

BART Ridership, Eventual Return to Full Service (PublicPress)

VTA’s First Board Meeting Since Shooting (SFChron)

E-Bikes and the Post COVID Commute (Bloomberg)

Not All Tech Companies Sold on Remote Working (WSJ)

Newsom Wants Parklets to Stay (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Biden Offers Tax Break for Infrastructure Bill Negotiations (MercNews)

Could Mission Creek Community End up Underwater? (SFChron)

Potrero Power Station Development Breaks Ground (Archinect)

LGBTQ Landmarks for Pride (SFChron)

Millbrae Street Needs a Lion Lane? (SFGate)

