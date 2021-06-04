Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain Electrification Delayed (MercNews, DailyJournal)
- BART Ridership, Eventual Return to Full Service (PublicPress)
- VTA’s First Board Meeting Since Shooting (SFChron)
- E-Bikes and the Post COVID Commute (Bloomberg)
- Not All Tech Companies Sold on Remote Working (WSJ)
- Newsom Wants Parklets to Stay (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Biden Offers Tax Break for Infrastructure Bill Negotiations (MercNews)
- Could Mission Creek Community End up Underwater? (SFChron)
- Potrero Power Station Development Breaks Ground (Archinect)
- LGBTQ Landmarks for Pride (SFChron)
- Millbrae Street Needs a Lion Lane? (SFGate)
