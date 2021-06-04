Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain Electrification Delayed (MercNews, DailyJournal)
  • BART Ridership, Eventual Return to Full Service (PublicPress)
  • VTA’s First Board Meeting Since Shooting (SFChron)
  • E-Bikes and the Post COVID Commute (Bloomberg)
  • Not All Tech Companies Sold on Remote Working (WSJ)
  • Newsom Wants Parklets to Stay (SFChronEastBayTimes)
  • Biden Offers Tax Break for Infrastructure Bill Negotiations (MercNews)
  • Could Mission Creek Community End up Underwater? (SFChron)
  • Potrero Power Station Development Breaks Ground (Archinect)
  • LGBTQ Landmarks for Pride (SFChron)
  • Millbrae Street Needs a Lion Lane? (SFGate)

