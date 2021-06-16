Today’s Headlines

  • BART Riders Dread Sardine Can’s Return (SFExaminer)
  • Free Rides When Cable Cars Reopen (KRON4)
  • Mask Wearing Continues on BART (ABC7)
  • Back to ‘Normal’ in the Bay Area (SFChron, SFExaminer, Berkeleyside)
  • Supervisor Peskin Apologizes (SFChron)
  • Alameda Supes Delay Vote on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)
  • It’s Going to be Dangerously Hot Inland (SFGate)
  • Letters: Ideas for Improving Hallidie Plaza (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Verify Vaccinations (SFChron)
  • Commentary: ‘Buy American’ Hurts American Transit (NiskanenCenter)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?