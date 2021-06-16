Today’s Headlines
- BART Riders Dread Sardine Can’s Return (SFExaminer)
- Free Rides When Cable Cars Reopen (KRON4)
- Mask Wearing Continues on BART (ABC7)
- Back to ‘Normal’ in the Bay Area (SFChron, SFExaminer, Berkeleyside)
- Supervisor Peskin Apologizes (SFChron)
- Alameda Supes Delay Vote on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)
- It’s Going to be Dangerously Hot Inland (SFGate)
- Letters: Ideas for Improving Hallidie Plaza (SFChron)
- Commentary: Verify Vaccinations (SFChron)
- Commentary: ‘Buy American’ Hurts American Transit (NiskanenCenter)
