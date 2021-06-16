Today’s Headlines

BART Riders Dread Sardine Can’s Return (SFExaminer)

Free Rides When Cable Cars Reopen (KRON4)

Mask Wearing Continues on BART (ABC7)

Back to ‘Normal’ in the Bay Area (SFChron, SFExaminer, Berkeleyside)

Supervisor Peskin Apologizes (SFChron)

Alameda Supes Delay Vote on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)

It’s Going to be Dangerously Hot Inland (SFGate)

Letters: Ideas for Improving Hallidie Plaza (SFChron)

Commentary: Verify Vaccinations (SFChron)

Commentary: ‘Buy American’ Hurts American Transit (NiskanenCenter)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?