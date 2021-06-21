Today’s Headlines
- Transit Agencies Try to Lure You Back (Wired)
- Cable Car Operators Ready to Ring and Roll (NBCBayArea)
- 11th-to-First Mission Bus Lanes Made Permanent (SFBay)
- American Cities to Explore Without a Car (TheManual)
- More Parklets ‘Come out of Nowhere’ (Hoodline)
- Islais Creek and Sea Level Rise (SFExaminer)
- More on Legislation to Eliminate Parking Mins (MercNews)
- Regs Say McMansions Okay, Fourplexes Not (SFChron)
- More Tiny Homes for Homeless in Oakland (SFChron)
- Downtown San Jose Poised for Big Change (MercNews)
- Bay Area Officials Honor Juneteenth History (SFGate)
- Letter: Hire Other Countries to Build HSR (SFChron)
