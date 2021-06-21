Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies Try to Lure You Back (Wired)

Cable Car Operators Ready to Ring and Roll (NBCBayArea)

11th-to-First Mission Bus Lanes Made Permanent (SFBay)

American Cities to Explore Without a Car (TheManual)

More Parklets ‘Come out of Nowhere’ (Hoodline)

Islais Creek and Sea Level Rise (SFExaminer)

More on Legislation to Eliminate Parking Mins (MercNews)

Regs Say McMansions Okay, Fourplexes Not (SFChron)

More Tiny Homes for Homeless in Oakland (SFChron)

Downtown San Jose Poised for Big Change (MercNews)

Bay Area Officials Honor Juneteenth History (SFGate)

Letter: Hire Other Countries to Build HSR (SFChron)

