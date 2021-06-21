Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Agencies Try to Lure You Back (Wired)
  • Cable Car Operators Ready to Ring and Roll (NBCBayArea)
  • 11th-to-First Mission Bus Lanes Made Permanent (SFBay)
  • American Cities to Explore Without a Car (TheManual)
  • More Parklets ‘Come out of Nowhere’ (Hoodline)
  • Islais Creek and Sea Level Rise (SFExaminer)
  • More on Legislation to Eliminate Parking Mins (MercNews)
  • Regs Say McMansions Okay, Fourplexes Not (SFChron)
  • More Tiny Homes for Homeless in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Downtown San Jose Poised for Big Change (MercNews)
  • Bay Area Officials Honor Juneteenth History (SFGate)
  • Letter: Hire Other Countries to Build HSR (SFChron)

