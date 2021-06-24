Today’s Headlines

  • Fate of Great Walkway (SFChron)
  • Concrete Protected Lanes in San Jose (CBSLocal)
  • San Leandro Opposes Proposed Amtrak Route Changes (EastBayTimes)
  • Golden Gate Ferry to Resume (SFChron)
  • Bay Area’s BART/Busable Swimming Hole (SFGate)
  • We Need Transit to Wilderness Too (NextCity)
  • Transforming a Parking Lot into a Garden (NextCity)
  • Newsom Recall is a Go (SFChron)
  • S.F. to Require City Workers to be Vaccinated (SFChron)
  • Bay Area’s Miniature Freeway Signs (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Why are Companies Screwing up ‘Work from Home?’ (SFChron)

