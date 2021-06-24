Today’s Headlines
- Fate of Great Walkway (SFChron)
- Concrete Protected Lanes in San Jose (CBSLocal)
- San Leandro Opposes Proposed Amtrak Route Changes (EastBayTimes)
- Golden Gate Ferry to Resume (SFChron)
- Bay Area’s BART/Busable Swimming Hole (SFGate)
- We Need Transit to Wilderness Too (NextCity)
- Transforming a Parking Lot into a Garden (NextCity)
- Newsom Recall is a Go (SFChron)
- S.F. to Require City Workers to be Vaccinated (SFChron)
- Bay Area’s Miniature Freeway Signs (SFGate)
- Commentary: Why are Companies Screwing up ‘Work from Home?’ (SFChron)
