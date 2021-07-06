Today’s Headlines

  • Transit and the Changing Economy (NBCNews)
  • New Caltrain Station to Open this Fall (CBSLocal)
  • Future of Cities, Suburbs (Citylab)
  • More on BART Resuming Service (Patch)
  • More on BART WiFi (BayCityNews)
  • More on Van Ness Delays (SFChron)
  • Road Diet for South Van Ness? (MissionLocal)
  • City’s Waterfront Reopens (SFExaminer)
  • Can Mayor Breed Lead a Recovery? (SFChron)
  • San Francisco Forever Dying (SFGate)
  • Letters: Roundabout Catching on? (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Flying Between S.F. and L.A. Still Sucks (SFChron)

