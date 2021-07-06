Today’s Headlines
- Transit and the Changing Economy (NBCNews)
- New Caltrain Station to Open this Fall (CBSLocal)
- Future of Cities, Suburbs (Citylab)
- More on BART Resuming Service (Patch)
- More on BART WiFi (BayCityNews)
- More on Van Ness Delays (SFChron)
- Road Diet for South Van Ness? (MissionLocal)
- City’s Waterfront Reopens (SFExaminer)
- Can Mayor Breed Lead a Recovery? (SFChron)
- San Francisco Forever Dying (SFGate)
- Letters: Roundabout Catching on? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Flying Between S.F. and L.A. Still Sucks (SFChron)
