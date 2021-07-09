Today’s Headlines
- VTA to Restart Rail Service by End of Month (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on Telegraph Bike Lanes (Oaklandisde)
- Input Sought for Housing, Transit, Parks (CupertinoToday)
- Bike Business Booming (DailyJournal)
- Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hit & Run (Berkeleyside)
- Sonoma Starts Beach Shuttle (CBSLocal)
- LinkedIn Move Signals Return to Office (Hoodline)
- AC and Dangerous Heat Waves (SFGate)
- California Exodus is a Myth (SFChron)
- Commentary: New Oakland Ballpark Needs More Parking to Save Chinatown? (MercNews)
- Commentary: Use Digital Sensors, Tech to Protect Infrastructure (EastBayTimes)
