  • VTA to Restart Rail Service by End of Month (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Telegraph Bike Lanes (Oaklandisde)
  • Input Sought for Housing, Transit, Parks (CupertinoToday)
  • Bike Business Booming (DailyJournal)
  • Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hit & Run (Berkeleyside)
  • Sonoma Starts Beach Shuttle (CBSLocal)
  • LinkedIn Move Signals Return to Office (Hoodline)
  • AC and Dangerous Heat Waves (SFGate)
  • California Exodus is a Myth (SFChron)
  • Commentary: New Oakland Ballpark Needs More Parking to Save Chinatown? (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Use Digital Sensors, Tech to Protect Infrastructure (EastBayTimes)

