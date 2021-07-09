Today’s Headlines

VTA to Restart Rail Service by End of Month (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

More on Telegraph Bike Lanes (Oaklandisde)

Input Sought for Housing, Transit, Parks (CupertinoToday)

Bike Business Booming (DailyJournal)

Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hit & Run (Berkeleyside)

Sonoma Starts Beach Shuttle (CBSLocal)

LinkedIn Move Signals Return to Office (Hoodline)

AC and Dangerous Heat Waves (SFGate)

California Exodus is a Myth (SFChron)

Commentary: New Oakland Ballpark Needs More Parking to Save Chinatown? (MercNews)

Commentary: Use Digital Sensors, Tech to Protect Infrastructure (EastBayTimes)

