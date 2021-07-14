Today’s Headlines

Cable Car Bells Ring Again (CBSLocal)

Progress on L Taraval Improvements (ProgressiveRailroading)

S.F.’s Narrowest and Widest Streets (SFChron)

Are S.F. Streets Less Poopy? (SFGate)

Shining Up San Francisco Streets (SFChron)

San Jose Bicycle Super Highway Project (SJSpotlight)

The A’s are Leaving if…? (SFChron)

S.F.’s Historic Fire Boxes (SFGate)

Pick up a Free House in Oakland (SFGate)

Commentary: Fact is Bad Zoning = Costly Housing (SFChron)

Commentary: More on Bullet Train and the Budget (CalMatters)

