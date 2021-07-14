Today’s Headlines

  • Cable Car Bells Ring Again (CBSLocal)
  • Progress on L Taraval Improvements (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • S.F.’s Narrowest and Widest Streets (SFChron)
  • Are S.F. Streets Less Poopy? (SFGate)
  • Shining Up San Francisco Streets (SFChron)
  • San Jose Bicycle Super Highway Project (SJSpotlight)
  • The A’s are Leaving if…? (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Historic Fire Boxes (SFGate)
  • Pick up a Free House in Oakland (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Fact is Bad Zoning = Costly Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: More on Bullet Train and the Budget (CalMatters)

