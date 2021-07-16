Today’s Headlines
- Remembering the Dream of BART to Marin (SFGate)
- Redwood City Ferry Coming (MercNews)
- Threat of Coastal Flooding to Infrastructure (SFChron)
- Tear Down Highways (NextCity)
- More on Cleaning S.F. Streets and Sidewalks (SFExaminer)
- Tech Workers Coming Back (SFGate)
- Twitter to Expand Oakland Office (SFChron)
- More on Out of Control Housing Costs (SFGate)
- Apple Spends on Housing (SFChron)
- U.C. to Pay Berkeley More for City Services (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Maybe Californians Aren’t Fleeing… Yet (SFChron)
