Today’s Headlines
- Distracted Driver-Cop Hits Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside, SFGate)
- More Bicycle and Foot Patrols in S.F. (SFChron)
- Heat Health Effects and Climate Change (SFGate)
- When Tech Companies will Return to the Office (SFGate)
- Bargaining Continues with Oakland A’s Stadium (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- $250 million ‘Handout’ for A’s (Politico)
- New Breonna Taylor Mural (MarinIJ)
- Iconic Buildings that Were Demolished (Statesville)
- More Hyperloop Hype (RailwayTech)
- Letter: Want Workers to Return? Pay for Commute (SFChron)
- Letter: Noise from Flying Cars (EastBayTimes)
