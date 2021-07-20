Today’s Headlines

  • Distracted Driver-Cop Hits Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside, SFGate)
  • More Bicycle and Foot Patrols in S.F. (SFChron)
  • Heat Health Effects and Climate Change (SFGate)
  • When Tech Companies will Return to the Office (SFGate)
  • Bargaining Continues with Oakland A’s Stadium (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • $250 million ‘Handout’ for A’s (Politico)
  • New Breonna Taylor Mural (MarinIJ)
  • Iconic Buildings that Were Demolished (Statesville)
  • More Hyperloop Hype (RailwayTech)
  • Letter: Want Workers to Return? Pay for Commute (SFChron)
  • Letter: Noise from Flying Cars (EastBayTimes)

