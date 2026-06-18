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today's headlines

Headlines, June 18

6:46 AM PDT on June 18, 2026
Headlines, June 18
  • Transit and San Francisco’s Budget (SFChron)
  • SFMTA Corner Beautification Program (SFExaminer)
  • And More on Transit and the World Cup (SFGate)
  • Grand Jury Says VTA Failed to Manage $13 Billion San Jose BART Extension (MercNews)
  • Data Centers and High Speed Rail? (SFChron)
  • Golden Gate Bridge Tolls Will Rise July 1 (SFChron)
  • Teen Driver Who Killed Three Released (Oaklandside)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Kills 91-Year-Old in Fairfax (SFChron, MarinIJ)
  • Woman Runs Herself Over with Truck Near Santa Rosa (SFChron)
  • Drones to Fight Illegal Dumping in Oakland (SFStandard)
  • The Haight is on an Upswing (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Juneteenth, tomorrow, Friday, June 19th.

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

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today's headlines

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