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This Week: Tech Reshaping San Francisco, Member Repair Party, E-Bike Test and Ride

8:31 AM PDT on June 22, 2026
This Week: Tech Reshaping San Francisco, Member Repair Party, E-Bike Test and Ride

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday How Tech Shapes San Francisco. In his new book, City on the Edge, Jonathan Weber writes about the rise of the internet industry in San Francisco. Join this SPUR talk with Weber and learn how waves of tech have changed the city and what to expect with the AI boom. Tuesday, June 23, 5-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. This is a members-only event. Register to attend.
  • Wednesday Aligning AI Data Centers with Sustainable Solutions for Grid Efficiency. This SPUR talk will feature two case studies that bring the water and energy infrastructure picture together. Wednesday, June 24, 12:30-2 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. Register to attend.
  • Thursday Member Repair Party. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and learn how to repair your bike. Thursday, June 25, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F. RSVP required.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, June 26, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Different Strokes Pride Ride. Come celebrate Pride 2026 with a bicycle tour on the western side of San Francisco. Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Marx Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F.
  • Saturday E-Bike Test & Ride. Ride, compare, and explore e-bikes with local experts at this free community event hosted by Ava and Bike East Bay. Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Coliseum BART Parking Lot, 844 71st Avenue, Oakland.
  • Saturday Bicycle Film Festival. Join this international short film event that celebrates the bicycle and will appeal to film connoisseurs, avid cyclists, and everyone in between. Saturday, June 27, 3-10 p.m. Gray Area Theater, 2665 Mission Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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