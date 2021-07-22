Today’s Headlines

Test Trains in Central Subway (SFExaminer, KTVU)

What Muni Will Look Like Next Year (SFChron)

Breed Says Some Muni Lines Won’t be Restored (48Hills)

Air Quality on the East and West Coasts (SFChron)

Deal Shows Optimism for Office Space (Hoodline)

One in Four Can’t Afford to Live Here (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

National Real Estate Market Cooling (SFGate)

Fate of the Coliseum Site (SFChron)

Mission Muralists (MissionLocal)

$20,000 Trash Can? (SFChron)

Commentary: Oil Funded ‘Think Tank’ Still Hates Transit (EastBayTimes)

