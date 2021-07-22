Today’s Headlines
- Test Trains in Central Subway (SFExaminer, KTVU)
- What Muni Will Look Like Next Year (SFChron)
- Breed Says Some Muni Lines Won’t be Restored (48Hills)
- Air Quality on the East and West Coasts (SFChron)
- Deal Shows Optimism for Office Space (Hoodline)
- One in Four Can’t Afford to Live Here (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- National Real Estate Market Cooling (SFGate)
- Fate of the Coliseum Site (SFChron)
- Mission Muralists (MissionLocal)
- $20,000 Trash Can? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Oil Funded ‘Think Tank’ Still Hates Transit (EastBayTimes)
