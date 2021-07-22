Today’s Headlines

  • Test Trains in Central Subway (SFExaminerKTVU)
  • What Muni Will Look Like Next Year (SFChron)
  • Breed Says Some Muni Lines Won’t be Restored (48Hills)
  • Air Quality on the East and West Coasts (SFChron)
  • Deal Shows Optimism for Office Space (Hoodline)
  • One in Four Can’t Afford to Live Here (SFChronEastBayTimes)
  • National Real Estate Market Cooling (SFGate)
  • Fate of the Coliseum Site (SFChron)
  • Mission Muralists (MissionLocal)
  • $20,000 Trash Can? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Oil Funded ‘Think Tank’ Still Hates Transit (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?