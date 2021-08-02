This Week: Potrero Yard, Prioritizing Transit, Bay Wheels
Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Potrero Yard at the Historic Preservation Commission. The commission will discuss the Historic Architectural Resources section of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) of the Potrero Yard modernization project. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 12:30 p.m. Stream at https://sfgovtv.org/planning. For public comment call 415-655-0001, Access Code: 146 784 1361.
- Wednesday What Will it Take to Prioritize Transit? How can the Bay Area better support transit on busy roadways when their routes may cross the jurisdictions of multiple cities and more than a dozen different approval agencies? Join SPUR and hear from a panel of transportation experts. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Intro to Biking with Bay Wheels. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar is in partnership with Bay Wheels and will cover everyday riding and how to use the Bay Wheels system. Thursday, Aug. 5, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bike Book Club. In Feminist City, writer Leslie Kern exposes the social inequalities built into our cities, homes, and neighborhoods. Come discuss during this Bike East Bay event. Thursday, Aug. 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Women and Non-Binary Bike Coffee Club. Women & Non-Binary Bike SF Coffee Club is the place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, Aug. 6, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday. Adult Learn to Ride – Berkeley. Join Bike East Bay’s certified instructors for a day of fun games, safety drills, skills building, and a neighborhood ride. This workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Event is full. Register for wait list.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.