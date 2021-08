Today’s Headlines

New Transit Lanes Completed in S.F. (IntelligentTransport)

More on Free Muni Youth Program (KALW)

Exhilarating Bike Rides Around San Francisco (FT)

Who’s Fighting New Housing? (EastBayTimes)

Debate Over Sausalito Parking Lot (MarinIJ)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Rafael (MarinIJ)

San Bruno’s Eclectic Downtown (SFExaminer)

Why Uber and Lyft Prices are Spiking (Barron’s)

No Shots, No Service! (SFExaminer)

Black Man Arrested for Dancing Sues Alameda Police (SFChron)

Letters: Rude Pedestrian/Rude Cyclist (EastBayTimes)

