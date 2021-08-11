Today’s Headlines
- City Prepares to Turn Great Walkway Back Over to Speeding Motorists (SFChron)
- Bay Area’s Hottest July Ever (SFChron)
- More on Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes, EastBayTimes)
- Developer Circumvents S.F. NIMBYs (SFChron)
- VTA Will Bus 49ers’ Fans (EastBayTimes)
- Post-COVID Traffic Clogged Suburbs (CSM)
- 101 Bus Lane in Marin Could Ease Commutes (MarinIJ)
- Oakland Chinatown Urges ‘State of Emergency’ (SFChron)
- Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Still Full of Regressive Project Funding (SFChron)
- Commentary: Do San Franciscans Want to Live on Slow Streets? (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Bay Area Needs to Eliminate Single-Family Zoning (EastBayTimes)
