Today’s Headlines

  • City Prepares to Turn Great Walkway Back Over to Speeding Motorists (SFChron)
  • Bay Area’s Hottest July Ever (SFChron)
  • More on Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes, EastBayTimes)
  • Developer Circumvents S.F. NIMBYs (SFChron)
  • VTA Will Bus 49ers’ Fans (EastBayTimes)
  • Post-COVID Traffic Clogged Suburbs (CSM)
  • 101 Bus Lane in Marin Could Ease Commutes (MarinIJ)
  • Oakland Chinatown Urges ‘State of Emergency’ (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Still Full of Regressive Project Funding (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Do San Franciscans Want to Live on Slow Streets? (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Bay Area Needs to Eliminate Single-Family Zoning (EastBayTimes)

