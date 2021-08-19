Today’s Headlines

  • Subway to Fisherman’s Wharf? (SFChron)
  • VTA Trainee Arrested (CBSLocal)
  • Oakland Relaunches ‘Paint the Town’ Program (SFBay)
  • Burlingame Extends Parklet Program (DailyJournal)
  • Light Sentence for Serial Drunk Driver who Smashed Family in Crosswalk (MarinIJ)
  • Husband of Woman Crushed by Motorist Files Claim Against School (SFChron)
  • Latest Smoke Forecast (SFGate)
  • The Bayview’s New Sign (HereSay)
  • U.S. Expands “Bicycle Route” Sign Placement (NYPost)
  • Low Vax Rate Causes Lafayette Festival Cancellation (Berkeleyside)
  • San Rafael Park Lease (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?