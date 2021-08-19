Today’s Headlines
- Subway to Fisherman’s Wharf? (SFChron)
- VTA Trainee Arrested (CBSLocal)
- Oakland Relaunches ‘Paint the Town’ Program (SFBay)
- Burlingame Extends Parklet Program (DailyJournal)
- Light Sentence for Serial Drunk Driver who Smashed Family in Crosswalk (MarinIJ)
- Husband of Woman Crushed by Motorist Files Claim Against School (SFChron)
- Latest Smoke Forecast (SFGate)
- The Bayview’s New Sign (HereSay)
- U.S. Expands “Bicycle Route” Sign Placement (NYPost)
- Low Vax Rate Causes Lafayette Festival Cancellation (Berkeleyside)
- San Rafael Park Lease (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?