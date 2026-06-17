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today's headlines

Headlines, June 17

7:52 AM PDT on June 17, 2026
Headlines, June 17
  • It’s Official: Muni Measure will be on November Ballot (KQED, SFGate)
  • More on Transit and the World Cup (CBSLocal)
  • Muni and Ulysses (SFGate, SFChron)
  • SMART Windsor Station Gets Award (RT&S)
  • Design for Embarcadero Park (SFChron)
  • Candlestick Point Finally About to Break Ground (SFChron)
  • Housing Coming to Bernal Safeway (MissionLocal)
  • Bids for Oakland Arena (SFChron, Oaklandside)
  • Oakland ‘Strong Mayor’ Measure to be on Ballot (Oaklandside)
  • Kids Would like Parents to Stop Poisoning Them with Car Exhaust (Oaklandside)
  • Candidates for S.F. District 8 Race (SFExaminer)
  • Dolores Park Hill Bomb Lawsuit (MissionLocal)

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