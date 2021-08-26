Today’s Headlines

  • Climate Goals for S.F. Require Bold Action (SFExaminer)
  • Where Do Workers Make Longest Commutes? (NYTimes)
  • Powering Ferries with Hydrogen (SFExaminer)
  • More on VTA Light Rail Reopening (SJSpotlight)
  • Protected Bike Lanes for East Blithedale Avenue (MarinIJ)
  • Millennium Tower Sinks More (SFGate)
  • More Smoke for the Bay Area? (SFGate)
  • Time for N-95 Masks for Smoke and Corona? (SFChron)
  • People Still Moving into Areas at Risk from Drought and Fire (SFGate)
  • Letters: Open the Debate on Autonomous Cars (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Let Golden Gate Transit Operate SMART Train (MarinIJ)

