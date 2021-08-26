Today’s Headlines

Climate Goals for S.F. Require Bold Action (SFExaminer)

Where Do Workers Make Longest Commutes? (NYTimes)

Powering Ferries with Hydrogen (SFExaminer)

More on VTA Light Rail Reopening (SJSpotlight)

Protected Bike Lanes for East Blithedale Avenue (MarinIJ)

Millennium Tower Sinks More (SFGate)

More Smoke for the Bay Area? (SFGate)

Time for N-95 Masks for Smoke and Corona? (SFChron)

People Still Moving into Areas at Risk from Drought and Fire (SFGate)

Letters: Open the Debate on Autonomous Cars (SFChron)

Commentary: Let Golden Gate Transit Operate SMART Train (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?