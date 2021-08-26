Today’s Headlines
- Climate Goals for S.F. Require Bold Action (SFExaminer)
- Where Do Workers Make Longest Commutes? (NYTimes)
- Powering Ferries with Hydrogen (SFExaminer)
- More on VTA Light Rail Reopening (SJSpotlight)
- Protected Bike Lanes for East Blithedale Avenue (MarinIJ)
- Millennium Tower Sinks More (SFGate)
- More Smoke for the Bay Area? (SFGate)
- Time for N-95 Masks for Smoke and Corona? (SFChron)
- People Still Moving into Areas at Risk from Drought and Fire (SFGate)
- Letters: Open the Debate on Autonomous Cars (SFChron)
- Commentary: Let Golden Gate Transit Operate SMART Train (MarinIJ)
