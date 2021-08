Today’s Headlines

Federal Grant for BART (KRON4)

Politicians Talk of Climate Change, Do the Opposite (theFrisc)

NIMBYs Block Efforts to Stop Global Warming (Grist)

Next Wave of Smoke (SFGate, SFExaminer)

How to Track Air Quality (SFChron)

More on Oakley Motorist/Train Tragedy (EastBayTimes)

200 ‘Affordable’ Housing Units Coming to SoMa (SFChron)

Agency that Clears Encampments (SFGate)

Oakland to Mandate Vaccines for City Workers (SFChron)

Flooding of Stern Grove (SFGate)

Letters: Great Highway Closing Should Never Inconvenience Drivers (SFChron)

Commentary: Set Speed Limits for Safety (SFBayTimes)

