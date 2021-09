Today’s Headlines

BART Half Price (SFExaminer)

VTA Driver’s Photos of Transit (MercNews)

Motorist Hits San Leandro High School Student (SFChron)

Truckers Remain Opposed to New Ballpark in Oakland (TransportTopics)

Tech Workers Return to Office at Varying Speeds (SFExaminer)

BIPOC Residents of Mission Bay Feel More Welcome (48Hills)

More on Best Buy and Electric Micro Mobility (BizInsider)

Affordable Housing Fight in Diamond Heights (Hoodline)

17 Story Apartment Building for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Sausalito’s Historical Preservation Update (MarinIJ)

Letters: Great Walkway Benefits Community (SFChron)

