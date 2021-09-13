This Week: Turn up for Transit, Volunteer Night, Muni Plan
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Turn Up For Transit. Come learn about the importance of transit at this online workshop hosted by Voices for Public Transportation. Monday/tonight! Sept. 13, 6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Bike Coalition Volunteer Night. Snack on tasty treats, chat with fellow members, and help keep the SFBC rolling as they work on group office tasks. Dinner is provided. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 5-8 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday 2022 Muni Service Plan. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders and hear directly from Director of Transportation Jeff Tumlin and his planning staff about different service scenarios, what the trade-offs are, and what future each might build for Muni service. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday 14th Street Project Volunteer Orientation. A meeting of Walk Oakland Bike Oakland and Bike East Bay members along the 14th Street corridor in downtown Oakland, to update members on OakDOT’s 14th Street street project and recruit volunteers. Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m. Mad Oak 135 12th Street, Oakland.
- Thursday Parklets and Patios. Join SPUR for this conversation with representatives from Vancouver, Oakland, and Seattle about parklets, patios and other spaces in the public realm. Thursday, Sept. 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday The Legacy of Prop. 13. Join SPUR and learn more about how Prop. 13 affects government, education, and quality of life in Oakland. Thursday, Sept. 16, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.