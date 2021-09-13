Today’s Headlines

  • Ferry Ridership Up (SFChron)
  • Seamless Transit in San Jose? (SJSpotlight)
  • Golden Gate Bridge District Joins Employee Vaccine Mandates (MarinIJ)
  • BART’s Homelessness Csar (MercNews)
  • Cable Cars Out (SFist)
  • $70 Million for Parking Meters? (48Hills)
  • Woman Sues Over Massively Subsidized Personal Car Storage (SFChron)
  • More on San Jose Dropping Parking Requirements (Patch)
  • Real Estate Growing Despite Work from Home (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Encampment Sweep (CapRadio)
  • Taking Amtrak to Portland (SFGate)
  • Letters: Muni Wasting Resources (SFChron)

