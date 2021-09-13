Today’s Headlines
- Ferry Ridership Up (SFChron)
- Seamless Transit in San Jose? (SJSpotlight)
- Golden Gate Bridge District Joins Employee Vaccine Mandates (MarinIJ)
- BART’s Homelessness Csar (MercNews)
- Cable Cars Out (SFist)
- $70 Million for Parking Meters? (48Hills)
- Woman Sues Over Massively Subsidized Personal Car Storage (SFChron)
- More on San Jose Dropping Parking Requirements (Patch)
- Real Estate Growing Despite Work from Home (SFChron)
- Berkeley Encampment Sweep (CapRadio)
- Taking Amtrak to Portland (SFGate)
- Letters: Muni Wasting Resources (SFChron)
