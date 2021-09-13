Today’s Headlines

Ferry Ridership Up (SFChron)

Seamless Transit in San Jose? (SJSpotlight)

Golden Gate Bridge District Joins Employee Vaccine Mandates (MarinIJ)

BART’s Homelessness Csar (MercNews)

Cable Cars Out (SFist)

$70 Million for Parking Meters? (48Hills)

Woman Sues Over Massively Subsidized Personal Car Storage (SFChron)

More on San Jose Dropping Parking Requirements (Patch)

Real Estate Growing Despite Work from Home (SFChron)

Berkeley Encampment Sweep (CapRadio)

Taking Amtrak to Portland (SFGate)

Letters: Muni Wasting Resources (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?