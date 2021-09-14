Today’s Headlines

California Voters Decide on Recall (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Five Bills to Make Streets Safer and Healthier (NRDC)

More on Cable Car Problems (KRON4)

More on Transit and COVID Concerns (WSJ)

Person Killed on BART Tracks (SFGate, SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Cities’ Ability to Stop New Housing Limited by Court (SFChron, DailyJournal)

Will NIMBYs Stop Vacant Hotels from Housing Homeless? (SFExaminer)

Exploring ‘User Fee’ Instead of Gas Tax (NorthBayBizJournal)

Millennium Tower ‘Fix’ Causes More Sinking (SFGate)

Skinny Hayes Valley Infill (Socketsite)

Stern Grove’s Muddy Cleanup (Hoodline)

