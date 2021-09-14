Today’s Headlines
- California Voters Decide on Recall (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Five Bills to Make Streets Safer and Healthier (NRDC)
- More on Cable Car Problems (KRON4)
- More on Transit and COVID Concerns (WSJ)
- Person Killed on BART Tracks (SFGate, SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Cities’ Ability to Stop New Housing Limited by Court (SFChron, DailyJournal)
- Will NIMBYs Stop Vacant Hotels from Housing Homeless? (SFExaminer)
- Exploring ‘User Fee’ Instead of Gas Tax (NorthBayBizJournal)
- Millennium Tower ‘Fix’ Causes More Sinking (SFGate)
- Skinny Hayes Valley Infill (Socketsite)
- Stern Grove’s Muddy Cleanup (Hoodline)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?