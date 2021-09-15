Today’s Headlines
- Newsom Blows Away Recall (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer)
- What Can Newsom Do with his Big Win? (SFChron)
- Details on Woman Dragged and Killed by BART Train (SFChron, ABC7)
- Ferry Route Expansion Plans (SFExaminer)
- More on Money Withheld for High Speed Rail (SmartCities)
- More on Cable Car Closure (RailwayAge)
- Is the Grass Always Greener? (SFGate)
- Autonomous Pods Demonstration (SVBizTimes)
- City Replants Castro Palms (Hoodline)
- Uber Transit Vans for Tulare (SunGazette)
- Goodbye, SF Weekly (48Hills)
