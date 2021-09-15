Today’s Headlines

Newsom Blows Away Recall (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer)

What Can Newsom Do with his Big Win? (SFChron)

Details on Woman Dragged and Killed by BART Train (SFChron, ABC7)

Ferry Route Expansion Plans (SFExaminer)

More on Money Withheld for High Speed Rail (SmartCities)

More on Cable Car Closure (RailwayAge)

Is the Grass Always Greener? (SFGate)

Autonomous Pods Demonstration (SVBizTimes)

City Replants Castro Palms (Hoodline)

Uber Transit Vans for Tulare (SunGazette)

Goodbye, SF Weekly (48Hills)

