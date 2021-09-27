Today’s Headlines

  • Review of High Speed Rail Budget Impasse (SFChron)
  • San Jose Gets $20 Million to Improve Transit, Emergency Services (SVBizTimes)
  • Mapping Downtown S.F.’s Bike Paths (SFChron)
  • No Charges Filed Against Driver who Killed Greg Knapp (SFGate)
  • Majority Support ‘Slow Streets’ (KRON4)
  • New Housing Coming to Mid-Market (SFChron)
  • More Problems with Tilting Tower (SFGate)
  • More on Zoning Laws, Sinking Tower (BizTimes)
  • YIMBY, SFMTA Allowing Charging Stations, Etc. (48Hills)
  • San Francisco’s Tree Coverage (SFChron)
  • Cable Car Gripman Takes Last Ride (SFChron)
  • Folsom Street Fair Returns (SFChron)

