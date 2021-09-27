Today’s Headlines
- Review of High Speed Rail Budget Impasse (SFChron)
- San Jose Gets $20 Million to Improve Transit, Emergency Services (SVBizTimes)
- Mapping Downtown S.F.’s Bike Paths (SFChron)
- No Charges Filed Against Driver who Killed Greg Knapp (SFGate)
- Majority Support ‘Slow Streets’ (KRON4)
- New Housing Coming to Mid-Market (SFChron)
- More Problems with Tilting Tower (SFGate)
- More on Zoning Laws, Sinking Tower (BizTimes)
- YIMBY, SFMTA Allowing Charging Stations, Etc. (48Hills)
- San Francisco’s Tree Coverage (SFChron)
- Cable Car Gripman Takes Last Ride (SFChron)
- Folsom Street Fair Returns (SFChron)
