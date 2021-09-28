Today’s Headlines

San Francisco’s Sinking Sidewalks (SFExaminer)

Redesign of Chinatown Park (SFChron)

Locating San Francisco’s Trees (SFChron)

SFO’s Airtrain Extension (ENR)

The Train that Shrunk France (ARS)

New Bayview/Dogpatch Development (Socketsite)

The End of Single-Family Zoning in San Jose (SJSpotlight)

$ Millions to Induce More Traffic in San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Concord (EastBayTimes)

The Challenges of Not Looking ‘Dangerous’ on a Suburban Street (48Hills)

Former SFMTA Chief to Run Transportation Research Board (NatAcademies)

