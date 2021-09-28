Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco’s Sinking Sidewalks (SFExaminer)
  • Redesign of Chinatown Park (SFChron)
  • Locating San Francisco’s Trees (SFChron)
  • SFO’s Airtrain Extension (ENR)
  • The Train that Shrunk France (ARS)
  • New Bayview/Dogpatch Development (Socketsite)
  • The End of Single-Family Zoning in San Jose (SJSpotlight)
  • $ Millions to Induce More Traffic in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Concord (EastBayTimes)
  • The Challenges of Not Looking ‘Dangerous’ on a Suburban Street (48Hills)
  • Former SFMTA Chief to Run Transportation Research Board (NatAcademies)

