Today’s Headlines

Costly Cable Cars (SFExaminer)

America’s Transit Future (MarketWatch)

Who Will Replace David Chiu? (SFChron, HereSay)

Bike Lane in San Mateo Requires Free Car Storage Loss (DailyJournal)

Ride-Hailing’s Environmental Cost (Bloomberg)

Pollution Monitoring in the Bayview (48Hills)

Conflict Over Tenderloin Church Housing Proposal (SFChron)

The Other Little Italy (SFGate)

How ‘Red’ California Has Higher COVID Rate (SFChron)

Santa Cruz First County to Drop Mask Mandate (SFGate)

Letter: Comment on Harvey Milk Plaza Designs (BayAreaReporter)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?