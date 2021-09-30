Today’s Headlines
- Costly Cable Cars (SFExaminer)
- America’s Transit Future (MarketWatch)
- Who Will Replace David Chiu? (SFChron, HereSay)
- Bike Lane in San Mateo Requires Free Car Storage Loss (DailyJournal)
- Ride-Hailing’s Environmental Cost (Bloomberg)
- Pollution Monitoring in the Bayview (48Hills)
- Conflict Over Tenderloin Church Housing Proposal (SFChron)
- The Other Little Italy (SFGate)
- How ‘Red’ California Has Higher COVID Rate (SFChron)
- Santa Cruz First County to Drop Mask Mandate (SFGate)
- Letter: Comment on Harvey Milk Plaza Designs (BayAreaReporter)
