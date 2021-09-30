Today’s Headlines

  • Costly Cable Cars (SFExaminer)
  • America’s Transit Future (MarketWatch)
  • Who Will Replace David Chiu? (SFChron, HereSay)
  • Bike Lane in San Mateo Requires Free Car Storage Loss (DailyJournal)
  • Ride-Hailing’s Environmental Cost (Bloomberg)
  • Pollution Monitoring in the Bayview (48Hills)
  • Conflict Over Tenderloin Church Housing Proposal (SFChron)
  • The Other Little Italy (SFGate)
  • How ‘Red’ California Has Higher COVID Rate (SFChron)
  • Santa Cruz First County to Drop Mask Mandate (SFGate)
  • Letter: Comment on Harvey Milk Plaza Designs (BayAreaReporter)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?