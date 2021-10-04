Today’s Headlines

  • Rethinking Transportation (NYTimes)
  • More on BART’s “Link21” Plans (RailwayAge)
  • Funding and Vaccine Holdouts Threaten Muni Future (SFChron)
  • San Francisco’s Water Taxis (SFChron)
  • Making Cycling Safer in California (Sponsored-SFExaminer)
  • San Leandro 7-11 Store ‘Comes out of Nowhere’ (EastBayTimes)
  • Empty Offices Could Cost S.F. Tax Revenue (SFChron)
  • Tech Isn’t Leaving Bay Area (SFExaminer)
  • 9,000 Homes by 2031? (Berkeleyside)
  • Were S.F.’s Mask Mandates Effective Against Delta? (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Improve Transit to Outer Sunset (SFChron)

