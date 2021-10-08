Today’s Headlines
- BART Employee Vaccination Mandate (SFChron)
- BART Reopening Civic Center Station (SFGate)
- VTA Changes Public Meeting Rules (SJSpotlight)
- More on Car-Free JFK (SFChron)
- Blue Angels and Bike Skills (MissionLocal)
- L.A. Politician Wants to Ban Open-Air Bike Chop Shops (WestsideToday)
- More on Expected Traffic/Transit Crowding (ABC7)
- Housing Plans for Stonestown (Socketsite)
- More on Tilting Tower (SFGate)
- S.F. Changing Mask Rules (SFGate)
- COVID by Bay Area County (SFChron)
- Windiest Street in San Francisco (SFGate)
Streetsblog S.F. will be off Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day, returning Tuesday