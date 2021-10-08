Today’s Headlines

  • BART Employee Vaccination Mandate (SFChron)
  • BART Reopening Civic Center Station (SFGate)
  • VTA Changes Public Meeting Rules (SJSpotlight)
  • More on Car-Free JFK (SFChron)
  • Blue Angels and Bike Skills (MissionLocal)
  • L.A. Politician Wants to Ban Open-Air Bike Chop Shops (WestsideToday)
  • More on Expected Traffic/Transit Crowding (ABC7)
  • Housing Plans for Stonestown (Socketsite)
  • More on Tilting Tower (SFGate)
  • S.F. Changing Mask Rules (SFGate)
  • COVID by Bay Area County (SFChron)
  • Windiest Street in San Francisco (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog S.F. will be off Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day, returning Tuesday