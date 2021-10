Today’s Headlines

BART to Extend Service for Outside Lands, Halloween (KRON4)

Transportation, Worker Shortages Looming (SFChron)

Battery Bus Charging (MassTransit)

Great Highway Debate Turns Nasty (SFChron)

Decision Coming on J.F.K. Drive (SFChron)

Leaders to Discuss GG Bridge Bike Safety (KTVU)

More Marin Municipalities Lose Appeals on Housing Mandates (MarinIJ)

Landlord Converts Parking Spaces into ADU (48Hills)

Comedians on Bicycles Getting Bobs (SFGate)

Cartoon: SMART Vaccination Mandate (MarinIJ)

Commentary: The Rideshare Bubble Bursts (NYTimes)

Commentary: Make Sure San Rafael Transit Center Has Parking? (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?