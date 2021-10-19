Today’s Headlines

  • Investments Needed for Transit (MassTransit)
  • Mobility Justice and Rethinking Transit (Grist)
  • San Jose BART Extension on Track (PleasantonWeekly)
  • Freight Train Derails Near Port of Oakland (SFChron)
  • Selling Air Rights Above City Hall (SFChron)
  • Re-imagine Downtown S.F. (BizTimes)
  • Haney Launches Assembly Campaign (48Hills)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Bubble (SFExaminer)
  • Could Rains Finally End Fire Season? (EastBayTimes)
  • Beware of Slick Roads (SFChron)
  • Cities with Worst Pollution (NYPost)
  • Commentary: Can San Francisco be a Place for Everyone? (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?