Today’s Headlines
- 10 ‘Major’ Bay Area Transportation Projects (SFChron)
- Muni Service May See Delays from Operators Who Refuse to Vax (SFChron)
- Why Did Newsom Veto Bill to Limit ‘Jaywalking’ Fines? (SFGate)
- Can Bay Area be Model for Housing Equity? (SFChron)
- And NIMBY Backlash Wins Again on Housing (SFChron)
- Tahoe Has a Housing Emergency? (SFGate)
- Plans to Change Name of Park (SFChron)
- Alameda County to Help Fund Billionaire’s Ballpark? (BizTimes)
- Solution to Fires: Don’t Build Wooden Homes? (SFGate)
- More Opposition to Freight Trains in Sonoma (PressDemocrat)
- Letter: How Dare City Try to Force me to Drive at a Safe Speed! (EastBayTimes)
