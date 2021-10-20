Today’s Headlines

10 ‘Major’ Bay Area Transportation Projects (SFChron)

Muni Service May See Delays from Operators Who Refuse to Vax (SFChron)

Why Did Newsom Veto Bill to Limit ‘Jaywalking’ Fines? (SFGate)

Can Bay Area be Model for Housing Equity? (SFChron)

And NIMBY Backlash Wins Again on Housing (SFChron)

Tahoe Has a Housing Emergency? (SFGate)

Plans to Change Name of Park (SFChron)

Alameda County to Help Fund Billionaire’s Ballpark? (BizTimes)

Solution to Fires: Don’t Build Wooden Homes? (SFGate)

More Opposition to Freight Trains in Sonoma (PressDemocrat)

Letter: How Dare City Try to Force me to Drive at a Safe Speed! (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?