Today’s Headlines

  • 10 ‘Major’ Bay Area Transportation Projects (SFChron)
  • Muni Service May See Delays from Operators Who Refuse to Vax (SFChron)
  • Why Did Newsom Veto Bill to Limit ‘Jaywalking’ Fines? (SFGate)
  • Can Bay Area be Model for Housing Equity? (SFChron)
  • And NIMBY Backlash Wins Again on Housing (SFChron)
  • Tahoe Has a Housing Emergency? (SFGate)
  • Plans to Change Name of Park (SFChron)
  • Alameda County to Help Fund Billionaire’s Ballpark? (BizTimes)
  • Solution to Fires: Don’t Build Wooden Homes? (SFGate)
  • More Opposition to Freight Trains in Sonoma (PressDemocrat)
  • Letter: How Dare City Try to Force me to Drive at a Safe Speed! (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

 