Today’s Headlines
- Muni Workers Want All Service Restored (KRON4)
- Pressure to Restore Buses to Under-served Communities (ABC7)
- State Investigating Why S.F. Rejected Housing on a Parking Lot (SFChron)
- Supes Spark Furor Over Housing-vs-Parking Lot Vote (HeresayMedia)
- Climate $ in Biden Bill (NBCNews)
- Transportation and Logistical Check for Outside Lands (SFist)
- Tenderloin Clubs Show Hope (SFExaminer)
- How San Francisco Utilizes Rainwater (SFExaminer)
- Smoothing University Avenue to the Marina? (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: BART Extension Needs Review (MercNews)
- Commentary: What “Duplex Law” Really Means (SJSpotlight)
