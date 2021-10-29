Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Workers Want All Service Restored (KRON4)
  • Pressure to Restore Buses to Under-served Communities (ABC7)
  • State Investigating Why S.F. Rejected Housing on a Parking Lot (SFChron)
  • Supes Spark Furor Over Housing-vs-Parking Lot Vote (HeresayMedia)
  • Climate $ in Biden Bill (NBCNews)
  • Transportation and Logistical Check for Outside Lands (SFist)
  • Tenderloin Clubs Show Hope (SFExaminer)
  • How San Francisco Utilizes Rainwater (SFExaminer)
  • Smoothing University Avenue to the Marina? (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: BART Extension Needs Review (MercNews)
  • Commentary: What “Duplex Law” Really Means (SJSpotlight)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?