Today’s Headlines

Muni Workers Want All Service Restored (KRON4)

Pressure to Restore Buses to Under-served Communities (ABC7)

State Investigating Why S.F. Rejected Housing on a Parking Lot (SFChron)

Supes Spark Furor Over Housing-vs-Parking Lot Vote (HeresayMedia)

Climate $ in Biden Bill (NBCNews)

Transportation and Logistical Check for Outside Lands (SFist)

Tenderloin Clubs Show Hope (SFExaminer)

How San Francisco Utilizes Rainwater (SFExaminer)

Smoothing University Avenue to the Marina? (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: BART Extension Needs Review (MercNews)

Commentary: What “Duplex Law” Really Means (SJSpotlight)

