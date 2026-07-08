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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 8

8:15 AM PDT on July 8, 2026
Headlines, July 8
  • Scrutiny of 4th of July Gridlock (SFChron, KQED)
  • More on Muni’s Broken Mini Buses (SFGate)
  • Another Station for the SMART Train? (SFChron)
  • Transit Funding Opposition (DailyJournal, CCHerald)
  • Build Housing on Coliseum Parking and Other BART Lots (SFChron)
  • Santa Rosa Won’t Take Car Space to Curve Sidewalk Around Tree (SFChron)
  • S.F. Housing Market Going up Again (SFChron)
  • Another Way Our Auto-Uber-Alles System Screws Seniors (Berkeleyside)
  • Caltrans Celebrates Opening of Another Bicyclist Meat Grinder (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: S.F.’s Lost Artist Community (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Jesus Said Don’t House the Poor? (SFChron)

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Today's Headlines

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