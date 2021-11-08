Today’s Headlines
- Buy More Trains? How S.F. Should Spend Proposed Tax (KTVU)
- Link21 Rail Improvements Would be Key (DailyJournal)
- Where Infrastructure Money Could be Spent (NYTimes)
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg On Infrastructure Bill (MSNBC)
- VTA Struggling with Lack of Parts and Staff (MercNews)
- Embarcadero Needs Raised as Much as Seven Feet (SFChron)
- Bay Area Needs to Cut Emissions (SFChron)
- Motorists Cause 5,000 Severe Injuries in S.F. in Just 10 Years (SFChron)
- Could Co-ops Help Solve Housing Crisis? (SFExaminer)
- If the Cool Office No Longer Matters, What Does? (SFChron)
- Should You Leave the Bay Area? (MarketWatch)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?