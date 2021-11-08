Today’s Headlines

Buy More Trains? How S.F. Should Spend Proposed Tax (KTVU)

Link21 Rail Improvements Would be Key (DailyJournal)

Where Infrastructure Money Could be Spent (NYTimes)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg On Infrastructure Bill (MSNBC)

VTA Struggling with Lack of Parts and Staff (MercNews)

Embarcadero Needs Raised as Much as Seven Feet (SFChron)

Bay Area Needs to Cut Emissions (SFChron)

Motorists Cause 5,000 Severe Injuries in S.F. in Just 10 Years (SFChron)

Could Co-ops Help Solve Housing Crisis? (SFExaminer)

If the Cool Office No Longer Matters, What Does? (SFChron)

Should You Leave the Bay Area? (MarketWatch)

