Today’s Headlines

  • Buy More Trains? How S.F. Should Spend Proposed Tax (KTVU)
  • Link21 Rail Improvements Would be Key (DailyJournal)
  • Where Infrastructure Money Could be Spent (NYTimes)
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg On Infrastructure Bill (MSNBC)
  • VTA Struggling with Lack of Parts and Staff (MercNews)
  • Embarcadero Needs Raised as Much as Seven Feet (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Needs to Cut Emissions (SFChron)
  • Motorists Cause 5,000 Severe Injuries in S.F. in Just 10 Years (SFChron)
  • Could Co-ops Help Solve Housing Crisis? (SFExaminer)
  • If the Cool Office No Longer Matters, What Does? (SFChron)
  • Should You Leave the Bay Area? (MarketWatch)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?