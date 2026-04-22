Headlines, April 22
By Roger Rudick
8:19 AM PDT on April 22, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Advocates Celebrate Milestone in Signature Gathering for Transit Funding Measures
Slowly but surely, the hard work of transit advocates is getting the Bay Area closer to saving its transit system
April 22, 2026
For Earth Day, the Trump Administration Wants To Expand Highways Across America
US DOT wants states to build more roads and take space away from bikes and give it to cars. It's foolish on so many levels.
April 21, 2026
Bay Area Transit Mash Up: Caltrain to the Game, BART Wrap Test, and…
...VTA celebrates Earth Day with families
April 21, 2026
Op-Ed: Oil Shocks Will Keep Coming. High-Speed Rail Can Boost Our Resilience
California is creating a blueprint for how America can prepare for a volatile geopolitical future that will not end with the war with Iran
April 21, 2026
Headlines, April 21
April 21, 2026