This Week: Overlay Zones, Councilmember Bauters, Equity and High-Speed Rail
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Can Overlay Zones Help the Bay Area’s Housing Shortage? Join SPUR for a talk about how overlay zones are helping to push more housing in Berkeley and Massachusetts. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday A Conversation with Emeryville Councilmember John Bauters. Bauters discusses COP26, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, and what it means locally. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Equity in High-Speed Rail Planning. Join SPUR for a conversation about the intersection of high-speed rail and equitable planning. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike-Safe Driving. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this webinar to learn how to safely share the road with other road users while driving, especially with people biking. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Dec. 3, 8-9 a.m. Farley’s Coffeehouse, 1315 18th Street, S.F.
- Saturday Biking in Wet Weather. Riding comfortably in the rain can be easy and fun by planning ahead and using a bit of additional gear. Learn how with Bike East Bay. Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Berkeley Public Library, Tarea Hall Pittman Branch, 1901 Russell Street, Berkeley. Register here.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.