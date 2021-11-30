Please Support Streetsblog SF As We Move Ahead to 2022

Friends,

For over a decade, Streetsblog San Francisco has been a loud and consistent voice for more transportation options, safety on our streets, and equitable transportation spending and policy. Even with the ongoing support of major foundations and our advertising program, nearly one-third of our operating funds comes from individual donors.

To make it easier for people to support us, we have opened an account with Patreon (sign up for a monthly donation, here) and have plans for many fun ways to interact with our readers and donors. Regardless of whether or not you are donating through Patreon or our regular donation portal (here), you will be eligible for all of the fun activities and goodies we have planned.

This year, we cancelled or downsized most of our fundraising, but we’re hoping that you’ll help us make that up with our End of the Year Fundraising Drive. Our goal is to raise $30,000 in the next month throughout California, with half of that coming from Northern California.

If you are already sold and want to make a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog, you can do so at Patreon or Donorbox. If you need more information about an employer match program or anything else, email our director at damien@streetsblog.org.

In the past year, Streetsblog San Francisco has kept you updated on the latest developments with the state’s rail modernization program, broke the story when the Alameda department of health banned transit riders from the Coliseum vaccination site, and helped the push for a bike lane on the Oakland Bay Bridge, to name just a few of the stories covered in depth. No other publication covers many of these stories. Without Streetsblog, you simply won’t hear about topics important to the safe and liveable streets community.

But we can’t do it without the support of our readers. If you can, we hope you’ll consider making a donation to Streetsblog San Francisco so our small team can keep at it. In the coming weeks, you’ll hear more about how our coverage has impacted policies and projects throughout the state, and what we plan for 2022. Meanwhile, we’d be honored if you’d consider donating today.

All the Best,

Damien

P.S. – One last note, earlier this year the IRS accidentally revoked the 501c(3) categorization for the Southern California Streets Initiative. The IRS has admitted this error and restored our status (PDF of letter). However, some websites and some matching programs still have us listed as “inactive.” Rest assured this is in error and if you share with us what organization has us mis-listed, we can get our status corrected. Email us at damien@streetsblog.org

 

