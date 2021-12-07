Today’s Headlines

More on Muni Train Mods (SFChron)

Caltrain Approves Electrification Cost Hike (DailyJournal)

Regs, Including Protecting Free Car Storage, May Ruin Parklets (SFChron)

Parklet Podcast (SFChron)

Wetland Restoration as Blueprint for Climate Change (SFChron)

Congestion Returns, But Downtowns Still Relatively Empty (Reuters)

Ignore Induced Demand, Just Keep Widening (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

New Laws in 2022 (SFChron)

Housing for Sparky’s Diner Location (Hoodline)

Letters: People Buy Gas Guzzlers, Whine About Gas Prices (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: But Berkeley Ferry Would Make it Harder for me to Drive to Windsurf! (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?