Today’s Headlines
- New SFMTA Board Nom (SFBay)
- More on J Church’s Return to Subway (SFExaminer)
- More on San Francisco’s Climate Plan (SFExaminer)
- ‘Confusing’ Parklet Violations (SFChron)
- Protected Bike Lanes Better for Business than Parking (Bloomberg)
- More on Protected Bike Lane for Oak (NBCBayArea)
- Memorial for Wilma Chan (SFChron)
- Alameda Named Bike-Friendly Community (EastBayTimes)
- Piedmont Safer Streets Plan (EastBayTimes)
- More on Google Development Near San Jose Station (EastBayTimes)
- Behind the High Cost of Infrastructure (Bloomberg)
- Letters: Parklets Hurt Business and Just Generally Suck? (SFChron)
