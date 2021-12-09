Today’s Headlines

New SFMTA Board Nom (SFBay)

More on J Church’s Return to Subway (SFExaminer)

More on San Francisco’s Climate Plan (SFExaminer)

‘Confusing’ Parklet Violations (SFChron)

Protected Bike Lanes Better for Business than Parking (Bloomberg)

More on Protected Bike Lane for Oak (NBCBayArea)

Memorial for Wilma Chan (SFChron)

Alameda Named Bike-Friendly Community (EastBayTimes)

Piedmont Safer Streets Plan (EastBayTimes)

More on Google Development Near San Jose Station (EastBayTimes)

Behind the High Cost of Infrastructure (Bloomberg)

Letters: Parklets Hurt Business and Just Generally Suck? (SFChron)

