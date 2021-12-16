Today’s Headlines
- $400 Million for Muni Upgrades (CBSLocal)
- Transit Perks for New Commute Reality (Bloomberg)
- Commercial Bus Sponsorship (NextCity)
- S.F. Department to Make Streets Cleaner (SFChron)
- What’s Happening with Parklets in Other Cities (SFChron)
- Mayor Breed Wants to Streamline Housing Production (SFChron)
- S.F. Expects a Budget Surplus (SFChron)
- More on What Police are Doing in Tenderloin (SFChron)
- Sir Francis Drake Blvd. “Safety” Upgrades (MarinIJ)
- Letters: Tesla Drivers Can Play Video Games (EastBayTimes)
