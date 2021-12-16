Today’s Headlines

  • $400 Million for Muni Upgrades (CBSLocal)
  • Transit Perks for New Commute Reality (Bloomberg)
  • Commercial Bus Sponsorship (NextCity)
  • S.F. Department to Make Streets Cleaner (SFChron)
  • What’s Happening with Parklets in Other Cities (SFChron)
  • Mayor Breed Wants to Streamline Housing Production (SFChron)
  • S.F. Expects a Budget Surplus (SFChron)
  • More on What Police are Doing in Tenderloin (SFChron)
  • Sir Francis Drake Blvd. “Safety” Upgrades (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: Tesla Drivers Can Play Video Games (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

