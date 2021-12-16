Today’s Headlines

$400 Million for Muni Upgrades (CBSLocal)

Transit Perks for New Commute Reality (Bloomberg)

Commercial Bus Sponsorship (NextCity)

S.F. Department to Make Streets Cleaner (SFChron)

What’s Happening with Parklets in Other Cities (SFChron)

Mayor Breed Wants to Streamline Housing Production (SFChron)

S.F. Expects a Budget Surplus (SFChron)

More on What Police are Doing in Tenderloin (SFChron)

Sir Francis Drake Blvd. “Safety” Upgrades (MarinIJ)

Letters: Tesla Drivers Can Play Video Games (EastBayTimes)

