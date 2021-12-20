Today’s Headlines

BART Ridership to Downtown Returning in Unusual Way (SFChron)

More on Bay Area Transit Funding (EastBayTimes)

Cars Kicked off the Street (FastCompany)

Berkeley May Reduce Amount of Free Car Storage (Berkeleyside)

Cities Lack Data on Climate Goals (SmartCities)

More on Bay Area’s So-Called Exodus (SFGate)

Condos for Sloat? (SFChron)

More on New Proposed Skyscraper (SFGate)

How S.F.’s Predicted Economics Came True (SFGate)

More on Golden Gate Bridge’s Hum (Guardian)

‘State of Emergency’ Declared in Tenderloin (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Commentary: S.F. from a Ferry (SFChron)

