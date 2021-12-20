Today’s Headlines

  • BART Ridership to Downtown Returning in Unusual Way (SFChron)
  • More on Bay Area Transit Funding (EastBayTimes)
  • Cars Kicked off the Street (FastCompany)
  • Berkeley May Reduce Amount of Free Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
  • Cities Lack Data on Climate Goals (SmartCities)
  • More on Bay Area’s So-Called Exodus (SFGate)
  • Condos for Sloat? (SFChron)
  • More on New Proposed Skyscraper (SFGate)
  • How S.F.’s Predicted Economics Came True (SFGate)
  • More on Golden Gate Bridge’s Hum (Guardian)
  • ‘State of Emergency’ Declared in Tenderloin (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: S.F. from a Ferry (SFChron)

