- BART Ridership to Downtown Returning in Unusual Way (SFChron)
- More on Bay Area Transit Funding (EastBayTimes)
- Cars Kicked off the Street (FastCompany)
- Berkeley May Reduce Amount of Free Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
- Cities Lack Data on Climate Goals (SmartCities)
- More on Bay Area’s So-Called Exodus (SFGate)
- Condos for Sloat? (SFChron)
- More on New Proposed Skyscraper (SFGate)
- How S.F.’s Predicted Economics Came True (SFGate)
- More on Golden Gate Bridge’s Hum (Guardian)
- ‘State of Emergency’ Declared in Tenderloin (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Commentary: S.F. from a Ferry (SFChron)
