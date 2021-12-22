Happy Holidays from Streetsblog!

San Francisco's Great Highway after it was given the "freeways to boulevard" treatment in April, 2020. Photo: Matt Brezina's twitter
Streetsblog S.F. will be publishing headlines and syndicating stories tomorrow, Dec. 23. Barring any huge breaking stories, Streetsblog will then be on hiatus until January 3, 2022.

From the staff of Streetsblog, we wish you a happy holiday season. We look forward to seeing you all on the streets next year.

In the meantime, if you appreciate all the hard work we’ve done over the past year, please consider making a donation.

Thanks so much and see you in a little over a week.

