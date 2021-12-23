Today’s Headlines
- 2022 Will be a Big Year for Muni (SFExaminer)
- How Transit Uses Twitter (SFChron)
- Exploring S.F. with Wheelchairs and Strollers (Fodors)
- Wednesday’s BART Delays (SFGate)
- Living Roofs and Walls (SFExaminer)
- DoorDashers are Distracted Drivers, Lawsuit Alleges (Berkeleyside)
- Letters: Manchin is Invested in Coal (SFChron)
- Letters: Don’t Let A’s Abuse Oakland (SFChron)
- Commentary: How Uber Takes no Responsibility for Anything (NYTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off until Jan. 3. Have a great holiday season!
