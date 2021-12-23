Today’s Headlines

2022 Will be a Big Year for Muni (SFExaminer)

How Transit Uses Twitter (SFChron)

Exploring S.F. with Wheelchairs and Strollers (Fodors)

Wednesday’s BART Delays (SFGate)

Living Roofs and Walls (SFExaminer)

DoorDashers are Distracted Drivers, Lawsuit Alleges (Berkeleyside)

Letters: Manchin is Invested in Coal (SFChron)

Letters: Don’t Let A’s Abuse Oakland (SFChron)

Commentary: How Uber Takes no Responsibility for Anything (NYTimes)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off until Jan. 3. Have a great holiday season!

