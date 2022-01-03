Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies and Core Riders (Wired)

Oakland’s Big Transportation and Street Stories for 2021 (Oaklandside)

California Street Cable Car is Down (SFGate)

What Bay Area Bridge Toll Hikes will Pay For (CBSLocal)

Major Berkeley Stories for 2021, Including Removing Police from Traffic Stops (Berkeleyside)

San Francisco’s Environmental Wish List (SFExaminer)

South San Francisco Cites Induced Demand to Fight 101 Widening (DailyJournal)

New Plan to Straighten Millennium Tower (RealDeal)

Fighting Climate Change with Seaweed? (SFChron)

Commentary: Broadband For Driverless Cars? (Forbes)

Commentary: Mike Arnold Still Hates SMART Train (MarinIJ)

