Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Agencies and Core Riders (Wired)
  • Oakland’s Big Transportation and Street Stories for 2021 (Oaklandside)
  • California Street Cable Car is Down (SFGate)
  • What Bay Area Bridge Toll Hikes will Pay For (CBSLocal)
  • Major Berkeley Stories for 2021, Including Removing Police from Traffic Stops (Berkeleyside)
  • San Francisco’s Environmental Wish List (SFExaminer)
  • South San Francisco Cites Induced Demand to Fight 101 Widening (DailyJournal)
  • New Plan to Straighten Millennium Tower (RealDeal)
  • Fighting Climate Change with Seaweed? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Broadband For Driverless Cars? (Forbes)
  • Commentary: Mike Arnold Still Hates SMART Train (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?