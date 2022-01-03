Today’s Headlines
- Transit Agencies and Core Riders (Wired)
- Oakland’s Big Transportation and Street Stories for 2021 (Oaklandside)
- California Street Cable Car is Down (SFGate)
- What Bay Area Bridge Toll Hikes will Pay For (CBSLocal)
- Major Berkeley Stories for 2021, Including Removing Police from Traffic Stops (Berkeleyside)
- San Francisco’s Environmental Wish List (SFExaminer)
- South San Francisco Cites Induced Demand to Fight 101 Widening (DailyJournal)
- New Plan to Straighten Millennium Tower (RealDeal)
- Fighting Climate Change with Seaweed? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Broadband For Driverless Cars? (Forbes)
- Commentary: Mike Arnold Still Hates SMART Train (MarinIJ)
